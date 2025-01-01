Believe
Venturi Partners Secures USD 150 Mn in First Close of Fund II
The consumer-focused growth equity platform is targeting a final close of USD 225 million by June 2026.
You Don't Need More Followers. You Need More of This Thing.
The rules of influence have shifted from what you know to who you know to who knows you. Today, we're in the trust economy, where what matters most is who believes you.
Venturi Partners Invests USD 27 Mn in K12 Techno
Along with Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI, K12 Techno will become a part of Venturi Partners' portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia.