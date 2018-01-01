Daniel Lubetzky
The KIND Founder's 10 Tenets of Entrepreneurship
Daniel Lubetzky delivered a heartfelt and humorous keynote at the Entrepreneur 360 conference earlier this fall. In case you missed it, watch it here.
It's Harder, But You Are More Likely to Win if You Think for Yourself
Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND bars, says that 'me too' versions of products and services don't stand much chance to be breakout success stories.
Having an Ego Is Healthy. Letting It Get Between You and Your Co-Workers Is Not.
Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND, says that competition is good because it motivates entrepreneurs, but if left unchecked, it can become a hindrance in creating a team.
Growing a Company Takes the Confidence to Know Your Limits
Founders are often generalists, or "orchestra directors," but to get to the next level, they need to know when to bring in specialists, says the founder of KIND.
The Important Reason This Founder Keeps a Jar of Teriyaki Pepper Spread in His Office
Daniel Lubetzky, the creator of KIND bars, learned a tough lesson about product expansion that he vows never to repeat.
Why the Founder of KIND Doesn't Use the Word 'Employee'
Daniel Lubetzky says he wants every person at his company to feel like an owner.