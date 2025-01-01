Generative AI (GenAI)

Generative AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Set New Salary Benchmarks in India's GCCs

Yet, talent supply remains the biggest bottleneck, for every ten open Generative AI roles, only one qualified engineer is available

By Entrepreneur Staff
Why Generative AI is the Secret Sauce for Good Customer Experiences

Entrepreneurs should rely on GenAI-driven data analytics to gain valuable insights that shape digital product development and ensure next-generation customer experiences.

AI's Global Race: Innovations, Investments, and Public Concerns

United States is leading the global leadership in AI with 61 notable AI models, followed by the EU with 21 notable models, and then China with 15 notable models. Also, in 2023, a huge investment was made in generative Al—USD 25.2 billion, an eightfold increase from 2022

Wipro Introduces Lab45 AI for Enhanced Business Solutions

With over 1000 GenAI agents and more than 10 GenAI applications, the platform claims to offer no-code and low-code pre-built applications.