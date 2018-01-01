Reliance
A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!
It is needless to say that Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding was a grand affair! What's more is that brought Beyonce, Hilary Clinton and many more stalwarts in one frame!
Music
Will the Titans in the Market Sideline the Small Players of Indian Music Streaming Industry?
The fight to establish the early leadership in the growing segment among the titans has clearly come under the spotlight
Netflix
Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India
In an interview with a leading daily, the serial entrepreneur shared that there should be a telecom operator like Reliance Jio in every country
Smart City
India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan
The latest RIL-inked MoUs represent a positive step towards potentially bettering India's economy with a healthy combination of smart innovations backed by smart funding
News and Trends
Here's What Heir to India's Richest Man Said at His Maiden Speech
Akash Ambani made his first public solo appearance at the India Digital Open Summit
Creative Entrepreneur
How this Beer Brand Became a Favourite of India's Youth
Today, the venture is backed by Sequoia Capital and Angel investors, including Snapdeal Co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal.
Success Strategies
India's Richest Entrepreneur Has #7 Cents For Others To Succeed
Ambani believes India has the infrastructure to make India one of the biggest software markets in the world.