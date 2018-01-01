Reliance

Reliance Unveils JioPhone2 & Now Indian Train Passengers can Keep a Close Eye on the Food: 4 Things to Know Today
Reliance Unveils JioPhone2 & Now Indian Train Passengers can Keep a Close Eye on the Food: 4 Things to Know Today

Komal Nathani | 1 min read
SEBI Wants Startups to List in India & Reliance Relies on AI Again: 4 Things to Know Today.
SEBI Wants Startups to List in India & Reliance Relies on AI Again: 4 Things to Know Today.

Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Ratan Tata's Global Investment & Ola's Record-breaking Profit. 4 Things to Know Today
Ratan Tata's Global Investment & Ola's Record-breaking Profit. 4 Things to Know Today

Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today
Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today

Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Will the Titans in the Market Sideline the Small Players of Indian Music Streaming Industry?
Will the Titans in the Market Sideline the Small Players of Indian Music Streaming Industry?

The fight to establish the early leadership in the growing segment among the titans has clearly come under the spotlight
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India
Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India

In an interview with a leading daily, the serial entrepreneur shared that there should be a telecom operator like Reliance Jio in every country
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan
India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan

The latest RIL-inked MoUs represent a positive step towards potentially bettering India's economy with a healthy combination of smart innovations backed by smart funding
Rahul R | 3 min read
Here's What Heir to India's Richest Man Said at His Maiden Speech
Here's What Heir to India's Richest Man Said at His Maiden Speech

Akash Ambani made his first public solo appearance at the India Digital Open Summit
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How this Beer Brand Became a Favourite of India's Youth
How this Beer Brand Became a Favourite of India's Youth

Today, the venture is backed by Sequoia Capital and Angel investors, including Snapdeal Co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
India's Richest Entrepreneur Has #7 Cents For Others To Succeed
India's Richest Entrepreneur Has #7 Cents For Others To Succeed

Ambani believes India has the infrastructure to make India one of the biggest software markets in the world.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
