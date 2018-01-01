series A

Decoding Series A Fundraising: What Connects With Investors?
Venture Capital

Decoding Series A Fundraising: What Connects With Investors?

Technology is the cake, with business being the icing
Rahul R | 3 min read
Raising Series A and Pre-Series A Capital - Connecting 'Smartly' For Investments
Venture Capital

Raising Series A and Pre-Series A Capital - Connecting 'Smartly' For Investments

The Venture Capitalists too have turned smart these days, people can not fool them to invest in dodgy ventures
Rahul R | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Shares the Recipe to Win Investors' Trust
Investments

This Entrepreneur Shares the Recipe to Win Investors' Trust

This entrepreneur is psyched-up to grab the market and scale before anyone starts in this space
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
How to Seal the Best Deal for Your Series A Funding?
Funding

How to Seal the Best Deal for Your Series A Funding?

"Negotiation with investors is all about playing hardball for the founder"
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
From Seed Stage to the Last Mile: All You Need To Know About Fund Raising For Startups
Startup Funding

From Seed Stage to the Last Mile: All You Need To Know About Fund Raising For Startups

Know what each stage depicts and why they are important
Agamoni Ghosh | 6 min read
Tips for Hiring an Aggressive Marketing Head for your Series A Startup
Hiring Tips

Tips for Hiring an Aggressive Marketing Head for your Series A Startup

Startups must not think of more than two years when hiring a person
Anshul Sushil | 6 min read
