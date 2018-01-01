SYOB

How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?
Ready for Anything

How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?

Read our expert advice on whether a part-time or full-time business is in your future.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Come Up With an Idea for a Business
Starting a Business

How to Come Up With an Idea for a Business

If you know you want to be your own boss but you aren't sure what type of business you want to start, these tips can help you figure that out.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Do You Have What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur?
Starting a Business

Do You Have What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur?

Before you go into business for yourself, take a personal assessment to see if owning your own business is the best fit for you.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
7 Steps to Defining Your Niche Market
Starting a Business

7 Steps to Defining Your Niche Market

Aiming for the right customers? Use this seven-step process to develop a profitable niche.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Starting a Business? 4 Ways to Research Your Potential Customer.
Starting a Business

Starting a Business? 4 Ways to Research Your Potential Customer.

Here's the lowdown on how to talk to your target market and find out if there's enough opportunity available to start a business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Have a Business Idea? 6 Ways to Research Your Industry.
Starting a Business

Have a Business Idea? 6 Ways to Research Your Industry.

When deciding to launch a business, it's important not only to talk to potential customers, but to gather all of the industry data you can. Here's how to do it.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Determine If There's a Market for Your Business Idea
Starting a Business

How to Determine If There's a Market for Your Business Idea

Before you jump in and start your business, make sure there's a market for it and conduct market research. Read on to learn how.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
