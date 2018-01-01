SYOB
Starting a Business
8 Factors That Determine the Financial Health of a Business
Here are all the things to take into consideration when looking at the value of a business you want to buy.
Ready for Anything
How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?
Read our expert advice on whether a part-time or full-time business is in your future.
Starting a Business
How to Come Up With an Idea for a Business
If you know you want to be your own boss but you aren't sure what type of business you want to start, these tips can help you figure that out.
Starting a Business
Do You Have What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur?
Before you go into business for yourself, take a personal assessment to see if owning your own business is the best fit for you.
Starting a Business
7 Steps to Defining Your Niche Market
Aiming for the right customers? Use this seven-step process to develop a profitable niche.
Starting a Business
Starting a Business? 4 Ways to Research Your Potential Customer.
Here's the lowdown on how to talk to your target market and find out if there's enough opportunity available to start a business.
Starting a Business
Have a Business Idea? 6 Ways to Research Your Industry.
When deciding to launch a business, it's important not only to talk to potential customers, but to gather all of the industry data you can. Here's how to do it.
Starting a Business
How to Determine If There's a Market for Your Business Idea
Before you jump in and start your business, make sure there's a market for it and conduct market research. Read on to learn how.