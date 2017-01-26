How to Take an Accelerated Approach to Goal Setting

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

This article previously ran on June 13, 2016.

Chris Haddon and Jason Balin, co-founders of Columbia, M.D.-based lending and real-estate companies Hard Money Bankers and REI 360, are serious about goal-setting. In this video, the Entrepreneur Network partners outline their own personal rules to achieve accelerated goal-setting.

"It's extremely important to mentally prepare yourself, get your goals on paper and understand a vision of where you want to get to," says Balin.

These rules include:

Write your goal down on paper.

Put a timeline on your goals.

Your goals must be measurable.

Start at the end and work your way back to today.

Get a coach.

Have accountability.

