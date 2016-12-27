Take Some Time to Think Things Through

Matrex founder and CEO, Jill Hebert, says staying true to her product has always made the company, which organizes exhibit and events, stand out. You always have to go after the right client and not the wrong ones, she says. In this video, she also shares that you have to have some sympathy.

