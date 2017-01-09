This Smart Gadget Will Help You Measure Just about Anything

It’s time to upgrade your measuring tape to this handy new gadget. Dubbed the “the world’s smartest tape measure,” Bagel makes doing household repairs easy and efficient.

Created by Bagel Labs, the tool reached over $1.3 million on Kickstarter this year, with over 10,700 backers.

The digital tape measure features three modes: string, wheel and remote. String mode helps with any standard measuring tasks, wheel mode for unusual shapes and remote mode for anything out of reach.

Throw out your pen and paper -- the electronic measuring tape can even record voice descriptions of measurements and send them to your smartphone.