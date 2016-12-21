How Gratitude Can Get You Through Tough Business Times

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd explains the importance of gratitude in business and life.

Memories, experiences and people are some of the things founders forget about when they are trying to grow their business. But it is these things -- not the fancy car or latest iPhone -- that makes the journey worth it.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more videos from Peter Voogd on his YouTube channel here.

Related: How to Stop Procrastinating and Achieve Your Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.