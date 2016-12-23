Shark Tanks' Kevin O'Leary on Being a Successful Entrepreneur

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and discusses what it take to be a successful entrepreneur.

"Get ready for a wild ride, but don't ever think it's easy," says O'Leary.

Being a risk taker, workaholic and motivated by freedom are a few qualities people need to go down the entrepreneurial path.

To learn what other traits O'Leary believe entrepreneurs should possess, click on the video.

