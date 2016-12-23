Make More Happen

Shark Tanks' Kevin O'Leary on Being a Successful Entrepreneur

'Get ready for a wild ride, but don't ever think it's easy.'
  • ---Shares

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and discusses what it take to be a successful entrepreneur.

"Get ready for a wild ride, but don't ever think it's easy," says O'Leary. 

Being a risk taker, workaholic and motivated by freedom are a few qualities people need to go down the entrepreneurial path. 

To learn what other traits O'Leary believe entrepreneurs should possess, click on the video.

See more episodes on Behind the Brand's YouTube channel

Related: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels's Best Advice for Young Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Bryan Elliott

Bryan Elliott is CEO of The GoodBrain Digital Studios and a Southern California native with 15 years' experience in brand marketing and production in industries including action sports, entertainment and movies, and digital tech.

Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Shark Tank Success Strategies Kevin O Leary
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox