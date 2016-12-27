How to Start Thinking Big

There’s no better time than today to start thinking big, says Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David.

In this video, Bet-David discusses the importance of thinking big as an entrepreneur and goes over 16 ways you can start living large.

Aside from the usual suspects of the books you read, the associations you form and the environment in which you operate, there are many other ways to think big. To start off, “math” is one of the first key elements Bet-David mentions. Take big numbers that seem impossible, and understand that they’re just numbers. Erasing your doubts about your ability to reach $1 million one day will put you on the path to success.

Celebrating small victories, observing others, solving problems and being curious are also steps you should take to start thinking big. Success won’t happen overnight, which is why these simple, yet tricky tips can help get you started toward developing a driven mindset.

