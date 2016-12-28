Author and YouTube Star Hannah Hart on When to Move On

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with YouTube personality and author Hannah Hart to discuss when to quit as an entrepreneur.

When you look at your endeavor as a job and not a passion, that's one of the major signs that it's time to move on, Hart explains. In Hart's favorite book, Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke, Rilke says, "I write because I must." Inspired by this, Hart says she believes that everyone should pursue what they must be doing -- if you don't feel like you must be doing something, then don't do it, she says.

Regardless of the outcome or how people perceive you, it's important to pursue your passions. And if you want to be successful, you'll figure out a way to make it financially.

