When to Hire Virtual Assistants and Outsource Help

Today, nearly every role can be outsourced and performed remotely. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Jason Balin and Chris Haddon discuss hiring virtual assistants and outsourcing help.

The easiest way to find qualified candidates is to post on websites such as Upwork and Freelancer.com. Make sure your ads are descriptive and catchy -- that way you'll have more applicants to choose from.

Typically, areas such as website design, coding and graphic design are suitable for outsourcing. On the other hand, hiring a virtual accountant can be tricky given the tasks they will have to do (mailing checks, making deposits, etc.).

Outsourcing has its pros and cons, so evaluate your management style to figure out which positions to fill outside your company.

There are many tools available today that make communication easier, too. Use software and platforms such as Skype, Asana or Slack to help you build relationships with your virtual team.

