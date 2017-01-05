3 Ways to Get 'On The Fence' Clients to Buy

You talked to your clients, they seemed interested, you sent them a contract, but they're not moving forward. So . . . how do you push them to buy? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Berman discusses three ways to get these "on the fence" clients to buy from you.

To start, raise your prices, Berman suggests. It's important to change up your prices, products and offerings -- especially if someone is on the fence about buying. By letting this client know that your price or product will be changing, they'll likely jump at the opportunity to buy before you make the change.

The next thing you can do is simple -- ignore them. If you're waiting on two or three clients to close, then you're not working with enough clients. According to Berman, you should be meeting with 20 to 40 people a week -- especially if you're just starting a business. Don't know where to start? An easy way to get meetings with prospective clients is through cold emailing.

Lastly, Berman suggests you have an automated system that will follow up with these clients once a month. By having this automated, you can focus on the clients that are actually spending money on your business.

