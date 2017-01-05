Tim Ferriss's Favorite Productivity Hacks

Author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss is a productive guy. (After all, you can't write a book called The 4-Hour Workweek without knowing a few things about time management.) In this video, he walks through some of his favorite productivity tips -- helping you get more done in less time, and be a better worker on top of it all.

This is the second in a five-part series of videos that Ferriss is doing for Entrepreneur. We'll be releasing them regularly, so check back for more.

Check out Ferriss's new book Tools of Titans.

