Debt

How to Handle Your Post-Holiday Debt

If you have gift cards, presents to return or a budget that took a hit, Jessica Abo has some tips from Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge.
  • ---Shares

For many consumers, the holiday season not only packed on pounds, it also put them in debt. Splender.com's Trae Bodge shared these tips with Contributor Jessica Abo to help you get your personal finances back on track.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Related: How Companies and Consumers Can Support Sustainability

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo is a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies.&nb...

Debt Finance Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox