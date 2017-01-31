How This Executive Learned to Empower Others

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Sentact Healthcare Solutions is a leader in on-demand software services for quality, logistics and hospitality management in the healthcare market. COO Chris Dube has worked in the hospital but transitioned over to the technology side. Although that was a big adjustment, Dube took some knowledge from people that he worked with and applied it. One piece of advice that Dube has learned from a former boss is to always empower others and let them do their job.

