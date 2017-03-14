How This CEO Learned to Set His Ego Aside and Let Employees Do Their Jobs

EZLinks Golf LLC, a PGA Tour affiliate company, brings to market industry-leading software and services to power the operations and marketing needs of the golf industry. Gary Cohen, CEO, took over a company that was doing well, but realized that the market was evolving so he knew needed to make changes. One piece of advice that Cohen could give is to hire good people that could know more than you, give them the resources that they need, and then get out of the way and let them do their jobs. How has learning to control his ego helped Cohen in his career? Find out.

