Gerard Adams and Lewis Howes on Entrepreneurship, Success and Gratitude

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams meets with entrepreneur and motivational speaker Lewis Howes to discuss success, entrepreneurship and expressing gratitude.

To Howes, constantly expressing gratitude has been a key to his success. And he pushes others to lead their lives with gratitude, too. It's important to push for excellence in everything you do -- but that doesn't mean things have to be perfect. If you're starting a new business, Howes recommends to launch as soon as possible so you can get feedback to improve.

A lot of millennials chase the money. But, ask yourself: Am I doing something that I'm going to sustain for a while? Howes says use the acronym "F.I.P." -- which stands for fun, impact and profit. If you do these three things on the highest levels possible, then you've found something you can sustain.

Launching a new business takes time; you just have to show up and keep on working. Build something and create momentum.

