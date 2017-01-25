The Goal Standard Challenge

The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Choose a Goal You Can Achieve

In a Facebook Live, high-performance coach Todd Herman discusses how to create momentum and confidence.
Before the official start of The Goal Standard Challenge on Jan. 30, high-performance coach Todd Herman shares with us how to set a business goal you can achieve.

In his first Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, Herman talks about how to create momentum and confidence, along with figuring out your “game film” and using a three-phase achievement plan to deliver powerful results.

Here is the accompanying worksheet.

Andrea Huspeni

Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. 

