5 Ways to Reduce Stress

Stress is unavoidable -- it's important to manage it so you can move forward and lead a productive life.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains the importance of reducing stress and how to do so quickly and effectively.

To start, Tracy recommends to plan your day in advance -- plan every aspect, including leisure activities, he says. Having a plan will make you feel more in control. Next, only work on tasks that are most important to improving your life -- this will help you focus and reach your goals.

Getting more rest, talking out your situation with someone you trust and looking for a lesson are three other ways to better manage your time and reduce anxieties and stress. At the end of the day, ask yourself: What can I learn from this experience?

"Within every setback or obstacle, there is the seed of an equal or greater advantage or benefit. Find it," Tracy concludes.

