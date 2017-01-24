How to Strategize as an Entrepreneur

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David discusses the importance of strategizing as an entrepreneur and how you can get started.

The key to entrepreneurial success is strategy. As an entrepreneur or as a CEO, Bet-David explains, there are four things you are likely doing: working on your next campaign, developing those around you, improving your operating system or doing business development and sales. Bet-David creates a quadrant for these things and explains the importance of each and their relationships to one another.

When it comes to working on your next innovative campaign, Bet-David means planning ahead. Whether the holidays are in sight or there is an event coming up in the near-future, you should always be planning ahead. This will help you beat the competition, too.

For leadership development, identify those around you and begin to develop leadership skills within them. Sit with them and help create a roadmap for their success and skill-building over the next months or even years.

From operating systems to business development, there are many ways you can be strategizing as an entrepreneur. To learn more, click play.

