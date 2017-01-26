The Best Books of 2016, According to These Entrepreneurs

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Jason Balin and Chris Haddon share their favorite books they read in 2016.

Both Balin and Haddon read The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life by Alice Schroeder. The book is about Buffett and his money-saving hacks. The book describes Buffett's accomplishments and how people can use his same success strategies in their own lives. Balin and Haddon also both read George S. Clason's The Richest Man in Babylon, where they were reminded to cherish money and land.

Haddon recommends Golf Is Not a Game of Perfect by Bob Rotella, which is about the mental game of golf, and the idea that self-talk influences the outcomes in your life. Balin recommends The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace, which taught him how to motivate people and all the ways to show your appreciation.

