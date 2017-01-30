The 5 Skills Employers Seek in Today's Digital Economy

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

The global economic landscape is perpetually evolving, and companies are adjusting their hiring practices to better fit their needs. Are they searching for more engineers, data scientists, writers or MBAs?

According to research conducted by Ernest Wilson, dean of the Annenberg School of Communication & Journalism at the University of Southern California, companies today are on the hunt for individuals that excel in soft skills -- what he defines as "third space" thinkers.

Driven is presented in collaboration with HBX, the digital learning initiative from Harvard Business School. Learn more at HBXDriven.com