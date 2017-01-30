Gerard Adams and Gary Vaynerchuk Discuss 'Real' Entrepreneurship

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams meets with serial entrepreneur and thought leader Gary Vaynerchuk at the 2016 South by Southwest conference.

The two discuss what it means to be a "real" entrepreneur. For Vaynerchuk, it's been his competitive spirit that's always motivated him. It's not about the money or the stuff -- it's about the game. If he weren't an entrepreneur then he would be a competitive athlete, he jokes.

With the number of people wanting to be entrepreneurs today, the truth is only a slim number will actually make it. People have to understand that things don't happen overnight and you have to put in the hard work. Today, most people are raising money, trying not to burn through it or burning through it and hoping to make it to the next round -- that's not the method you should be using.

