Gerard Adams and Ryan Holiday on Making Unconventional Choices

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with marketer-turned-author Ryan Holiday.

Holiday, who dropped out of college at the age of 19 to become an apprentice, has gone on to become the director of marketing for American Apparel, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author and editor-at-large at the New York Observer . . . and he's still just 29.

So how did he manage to accomplish so much before many people have paid off their college debt? By taking the smallest possible step and deciding on a direction, not just wishing for a destination.

Watch the video to learn more.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

Related: Gerard Adams and Gary Vaynerchuk Discuss 'Real' Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.