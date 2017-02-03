Success Stories

Gerard Adams and Ryan Holiday on Making Unconventional Choices

Don't take the leap until you've spotted the landing.
On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with marketer-turned-author Ryan Holiday.

Holiday, who dropped out of college at the age of 19 to become an apprentice, has gone on to become the director of marketing for American Apparel, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author and editor-at-large at the New York Observer . . . and he's still just 29. 

So how did he manage to accomplish so much before many people have paid off their college debt? By taking the smallest possible step and deciding on a direction, not just wishing for a destination.

Watch the video to learn more.

