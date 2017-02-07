4 Ways Rich People Think About Themselves

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses four ways rich people think about themselves, and how those thought patterns drive their success.

1. They have a high self-concept.

If you want to be rich, you need to think about yourself as capable of becoming a rich person. Dress for the job you want to have, and think of yourself as the person you want to be, because once your self-concept is formed, you'll always act in a manner consistent with it.

2. They step outside their comfort zone.

Your comfort zone can be your single greatest obstacle to improve performance. Once you get into a comfort zone, it's easy to remain in that comfort zone, even if it's less than what you’re capable of achieving . . . or earning.

3. They always think positively.

The way you improve on the outside is by changing how you think about your potential, so make sure you're constantly developing habits of positive thinking about what is possible.

4. They have a high self-ideal.

Don't let the best possible version of yourself be mediocre. Don't let your dream job be one you know you can get. Be ambitious in the way you view your potential -- in how much you can earn, where you can go and the sort of person you can become.

To learn more about the ways rich people think, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Brian Tracy on his channel.

Related: 5 Reasons Why Most People Don't Become Wealthy

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.