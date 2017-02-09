10 Overrated Marketing Trends

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Irina Jordan of Fanatics Media lists the 10 most overrated marketing trends. Too many businesses waste their marketing budgets on ineffective methods like popups (especially on mobile), massive ads that don't let you read the article you clicked on and vlogging.

