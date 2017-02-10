How To Delegate Like A Millionaire Entrepreneur

Smart people think nobody else can do their work better than them. Even if they're right, it's impossible to scale and build a very big business without help . . . and lots of it. If you want to become a millionaire, you have to be smart about the way you spend your time and not get constantly caught in the weeds.

In this video, Entrepreneur partner Patrick Bet-David explains the 11 laws of delegation. Just as important, he breaks down the things you absolutely can't delegate.

