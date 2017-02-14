Patrick Bet-David on the Biggest Mistake Marketers Make

It's human to want to be liked. Natural to want a large audience. That's why it takes maturity to realize you'll never be able to please everyone. Why it's difficult to realize your identity and stick to it. Whether you're a CEO, an entrepreneur or a marketer, one of the biggest mistakes you can make in business is trying to appeal to every single customer. You just can't. No one has ever pulled it off.

In this video, Entrepreneur partner Patrick Bet-David explains how to identify your strengths and market them, making sure you're not constantly reaching for an audience that simply isn't there.

To learn more, click play.

