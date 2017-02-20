How Two Entrepreneurs Went From Taking Selfies to Starting a Luxury Fashion Company

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams visits men's fashion designers Davidson Petite-Frère and Aleks Musika at their social event in the Hamptons and asks how they turned a passion into celebrity endorsements, Russian catwalks and a consistent paycheck. The fashion partners also explain how social media (Instagram in particular) helped shape their career paths, and how they optimized their social media game to attract a larger audience.

