2-Minute Tax Tip: What's an Educational IRA?

Paying for your children's education is more expensive than ever, so it's important to start planning well ahead of time -- and to plan creatively. Many people have seen advertisements for a 529 plan (a state- or educational institution-operated savings plan that helps families save for future college costs), but the Educational IRA is a great tool that allows you to save up to $2,000 per year, per child . . . and it's something that you definitely shouldn't overlook when it comes to college planning.

