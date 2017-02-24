How One CEO Turned His Passion for Cars into a Paycheck

Zoriy Birenboym has been in the car game since he was a kid. Today, the founder of eAutoLease.com is changing the way people buy a vehicle. The millennial says his company is different from other online portals because eAutoLease does not sell its leads to a third party. While technology has disrupted the way people buy cars, Birenboym says sometimes being a car salesman still comes with a negative connotation for some consumers. That's why this CEO says his direct-to-consumer marketplace is dedicated to being honest. In just one year, the company has generated more than 500 five-star reviews, as well as accreditation from the New York Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau.

