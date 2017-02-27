Make Sure Your Partner Is as Invested as You Are

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams takes in the gorgeous view of Los Angelos' Topanga Canyon with YouTube stars Preston Smiles and Alexi Panos, who talk about finding the right partner.

The key? Find someone you don't need to motivate.

"When I met Preston," says Panos, "the biggest thing that stood out to me was that he was already on this path for himself . . . . It's been a game-changer because it's allowed me, as a woman and as a leader, to really sharpen the saw and better my best constantly because I've got someone to hold me accountable."

