Do You Need a College Degree to Be Successful?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses whether it makes sense to pay rising college costs for a degree.

The most important question to ask yourself is this: Do I actually need the degree to pursue the career I want? You can't be a doctor without going to medical school or a lawyer without going to law school, but you can be a journalist without going to journalism school -- and you can certainly become a successful entrepreneur without going to business school. Need proof? Look at Brian Tracy himself, who never got a college degree.

