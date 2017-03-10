How Gerard Adams Escaped Drugs and Bad Influences to Become a Millionaire

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams returns to The River, an abandoned building in New Jersey where the cities of Belleville and Newark meet, to recount how he made the life-changing decision to break away from his friends and everything he knew to seek success.

Then, Adams talks about his non-profit start-up accelerator, FOWNDERS, and why he chose to build the accelerator not in Silicon Valley or New York, but In Newark, where it all started for him.

Watch the video to learn more.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

