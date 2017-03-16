Starting a Business

5 Steps to Launching Your Company

You can't just have a good idea if you want to succeed in business.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Jason Balin and Chris Haddon break down the five steps you need to take to start a company, from researching and constructing a business model to confirming a launch date. Just make sure you've done you're homework before you reach that final step.

To learn more, click play. 

Watch more videos from Hard Money Bankers on their YouTube channel here.

