Why Advertisements for Free Credit Reports Are Scams

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Nicole Lapin gives a three-minute introduction to credit scores that covers how to check your credit and how to file a claim if you notice something amiss -- for example, if there is unpaid credit card debt that doesn't belong to you. Most importantly, Lapin explains why it's important to know your credit score, and why you shouldn't be afraid of checking up on it every once in a while.

