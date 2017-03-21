Credit Scores
Why Advertisements for Free Credit Reports Are Scams

Only one site will tell you your true credit score.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Nicole Lapin gives a three-minute introduction to credit scores that covers how to check your credit and how to file a claim if you notice something amiss -- for example, if there is unpaid credit card debt that doesn't belong to you. Most importantly, Lapin explains why it's important to know your credit score, and why you shouldn't be afraid of checking up on it every once in a while.

Nicole Lapin

Nicole Lapin is a veteran financial journalist, serving as an anchor on CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg. Her first book, Rich Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Getting Your Financial Life Together...Finally, was recently published and became an inst...

