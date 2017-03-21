Inspiring Your Team
How Restaurant CEO Cameron Mitchell Finds and Keeps Talent

Every business struggles with talent acquisition, but Mitchell's secret to success isn't so secret.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott sits down with restaurateur Cameron Mitchell, whose privately-owned Cameron Mitchell Restaurants now has 32 establishments in 12 states, to talk about how he attracts and keeps top talent.

"Being CEO of a restaurant company, you'd think the guest would be most important," says Mitchell, whose privately-owned company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants now has 32 establishments in 12 states (with sister company Rusty Bucket running another 24). "In our company, that's not true. In our company, the associate comes first . . . . We take care of our associates, our associates take care of our guests, our guests take care of our company."

