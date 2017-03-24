Passion Projects and Problem Solving: How Noa Santos Started Homepolish

On this episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with Noa Santos, CEO of Homepolish, which connects designers to consumers looking to improve their home or business space. Santos, who started working as an interior designer in New York, quickly became disillusioned by big design firms, which too often sought to improve their own bottom lines rather than their customer's experience.

His solution? Get rid of the big business model, so designers and consumers can work on the same team.

Watch the video to learn more and catch the full episodes here.

