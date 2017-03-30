Be Comfortable Taking Risks

Tastytrade was founded in 2011 and currently produces eight hours of live, original programming each weekday to provide financial information, investment strategies and entertainment related to options trading and the stock market. Tastytrade gives you actionable information rooted in research and experience that can help you grow your investments. Kristi Ross, co-CEO and president, says right now it’s a great time in their industry for the simple fact that it’s a great time for change and people are now realizing they need control over their finances. Ross has been around the industry for 25 years and when she was working with traders, she quickly realized that was where she needed to be. What has been Ross’s biggest inspiration? Find out.

