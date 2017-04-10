Make Better Business Decisions by Seeing Where the World Is Going

Bucketfeet is a footwear company that collaborates with a global community of artists to design limited-edition shoes with the goal of sparking meaningful conversations to create a brighter world. With a network of 40,000 artists from more than 120 countries, Bucketfeet empowers artists to share their stories and perspectives using the universal language of art and the shoe as their canvas. Raaja Nemani, CEO and co-founder, knows that when you are starting out that you can’t focus on too many things at once but rather do one thing really well. Nemani and his team stay focused by keeping their north star in mind. They built the brand to make the world a little brighter and bring people together. How does someone go from finance to creating unique shoes? Click play to find out.

