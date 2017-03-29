11 Ways to Be More Memorable

As an entrepreneur, you meet a lot of people. But, do they remember you?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and avid reader Patrick Bet-David gives 11 ways to become more memorable. You might already know a few of these techniques -- like following up with a conversation later -- but some may be new to you. For example, do you understand just how important humor can be as a networking tool? Or, how a single question can be the difference between making an impact and being forgotten?

To learn more, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

Related: Increase Your Net Worth Without Earning Another Dollar

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.