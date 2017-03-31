How to Be an Influencer

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Peter Shankman, founder of Shank Minds Masterminds and podcast host of Faster Than Normal, who gives a tip that can help you lead your business. If you want to be a brand ambassador or a brand influencer, or want to understand how having an audience can help grow and lead your business, this is for you.

Why is having an audience a privilege and not a right, and how do you need to change your communication based on this?

How do you select which brands you decide to use your influence for?

How do you figure out how to best communicate with your audience?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with Shankman, as entrepreneur, business owner and all-around-cool-guy.

Want to see the full interview with Shankman? Learn more below.

Shankman's interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 17: The Organized Mind Buys: Sequencing Content for Persuasive Impact.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.