Lessons in Entrepreneurship from Hugh Jackman, Shirley MacLaine and Nas

On the tenth episode of Entrepreneur TV, learn from stars like:

Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried

Hugh Jackman

Nas

Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried discuss what it's like to live in the spotlight and why it's important to ignore what other people think about you. Hugh Jackman explains the importance of the Laughing Man Foundation, which sells fair-trade coffee from developing nations to support local schools and communities. Then, Entrepreneur highlights Nas, who started as a rapper 20 years ago but who has more recently become a successful angel investor.

