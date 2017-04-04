Finance

How to Protect Your Assets in Every Situation

Knowing how to protect your assets from both inside and outside liability.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler discusses the importance of protecting yourself from your assets . . . and your assets from yourself. Whether you have a problem with a rental property or an accident in your private life, you want to make sure your assets are contained and protected, from both inside and outside liability.

Click play to see how proper financial preparation can save you from headaches later.

Watch more videos from Mark J. Kohler on his YouTube channel.

