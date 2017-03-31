'No Humans Allowed' Coworking Space for Animals Set to Open

Entrepreneur Media is an investor and partner with Alley, a coworking space in New York City. The following press release was sent to Entrepreneur the day before April Fool's Day. Believe it at your own peril.

Alley Announces Shift in Customer Base

For immediate release:

New York, NY -- “In a shocking rebrand, Alley, New York City’s most beloved entrepreneurial ecosystem, will no longer be accepting human applications,” a company representative said this morning at a board meeting in their Chelsea headquarters. Effective immediately, Alley has pivoted its business services to cater only to those of the canine genus. CEO Jason Saltzman is expected to meet with New York City officials in order to discuss new health and fire safety concerns due to this move.

“This strategic move is predicated on the market shift towards creating collaborative and supportive workspaces that cater to other species. Dogs are demanding a unique space, and Alley is the first coworking space to fill the need, though they will hardly be the last,” the same company representative said.

Alley plans on opening Alley DOG across the country within 2 years and globally within the next 3 years.

“The decision to do this was a hard one. The coworking space for humans just got boring. Dogs are so much fun. The only thing that really sucks is that I have to find a place to work for the first time in five years,” says CEO and Founder, Jason Saltzman.

For membership (dogs only) visit www.youralley.com/alleydog. For any related press inquiries please contact press@youralley.com.

