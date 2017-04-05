3 Unusual Ways to Get the Support You Need

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Natalie MacNeil explains the double-edged sword of entrepreneurship. While it is incredibly liberating to be able to make your own decisions, it's also easy to get caught up in making difficult decisions and doing legwork.

So, how can you keep your independence without getting bogged down?

It's simple -- get people around you who can help. Whether you need some advice or something more hands-on, make sure you surround yourself with people who can support you.

Watch the video to learn more about how to find the right people and get them to help.

