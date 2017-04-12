Persistence

How the CEO of Techweek Made Her Own Luck

Amanda Signorelli refused to take no for an answer, and her persistence paid off.
  • ---Shares

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Amanda Signorelli, CEO of Techweek, to talk about how growing up in Las Vegas pushed her to move east and how you can make your own luck.

"I'm starting to get a little bit more comfortable," says Signorelli, "with the notion there's a certain amount of control you can have, but there's also a certain level of ambiguity that you'll never be able to understand. And that's okay."

Watch the video to learn more about how he did it.

Related: Success Secrets From One of the World's Richest Restaurateurs

Watch more great interviews on Venturer's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Business Rockstars

Business Rockstars is the first integrated, multi-platform media company featuring entrepreneurs, startups, and CEO's. With award-winning content creators and influencers, we are connecting and growing a community of entrepren...

Entrepreneurs Persistence Tech Leaders Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.